Havells India receives offer for allotment of additional land adjacent to its Alwar unit

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
From Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation

Havells India announced that the company has been issued an offer for allotment of additional Land measuring 1,58,200 square metres by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO), Alwar. The proposed allotment of land parcel is adjacent to the existing manufacturing facility of the company at Alwar. The company plans to enhance its manufacturing capacity of cables at its Alwar plant.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

