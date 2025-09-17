Havells India receives offer for allotment of additional land adjacent to its Alwar unit

From Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation

Havells India announced that the company has been issued an offer for allotment of additional Land measuring 1,58,200 square metres by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO), Alwar. The proposed allotment of land parcel is adjacent to the existing manufacturing facility of the company at Alwar. The company plans to enhance its manufacturing capacity of cables at its Alwar plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News