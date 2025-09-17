Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister highlights Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and US

Prime Minister highlights Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and US

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
US President Donald Trump called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to wish him on his 75th birthday. This was the first conversation between the two leaders since the bilateral chill set in last month, after Trump doubled tariffs on India to 50% tariffs over purchase of Russian oil. India and the United States have resumed face-to-face negotiations in New Delhi on Tuesday to fast-track the stalled bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Trump said he had a wonderful phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi While Modi also thanked him and noted that he is also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

