Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; PSU bank shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with decent gains today, rising for a second straight session, supported by optimism over progress in India-U.S. trade negotiations and expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Nifty settled above the 25,300 level. PSU Bank, IT and oil & gas shares advanced while metal, consumer durables and pharma shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 313.02 points or 0.38% to 82,693.71. The Nifty 50 index added 91.15 points or 0.36% to 25,330.25. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 1.11% while the Nifty added 1.04%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.51%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,423 shares rose and 1,732 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.24% to 10.25. New Listing: Shares of Urban Company were at Rs 168.95 on the BSE, representing a premium of 64.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 103. The scrip was listed at Rs 161, a premium of 56.31% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 179 and a low of Rs 161. On the BSE, over 149.79 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Dev Accelerator were at Rs 64.36 on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.51% compared with the issue price of Rs 61. The stock made its debut at Rs 61.30, a marginal premium of 0.49% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 64.36 and a low of Rs 59. On the BSE, over 11.36 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra were at Rs 184.85 on the BSE, representing a premium of 12.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 165. The scrip was listed at Rs 187.70, a premium of 13.76% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 191 and a low of Rs 182.45. On the BSE, over 23.20 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales received bids for 88,86,660 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (17 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (16 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (18 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of VMS TMT received bids for 8,51,57,550 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (17 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 6.92 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (17 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (19 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.61% to 7,315.90. The index has posted gains for three straight sessions, rising a total of 2.39%. Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.12%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.37%), State Bank of India (up 3.11%), Canara Bank (up 2.76%) and Central Bank of India (up 2.38%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.18%), UCO Bank (up 2.18%), Union Bank of India (up 2.04%), Bank of India (up 1.82%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.44%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Mahindra Lifespace Developers surged 3.70% after it has been selected as the development partner for two society redevelopment projects in Chembur, Mumbai, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,700 crore.

RMC Switchgears rallied 3.83% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 59.12 crore from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL). SJS Enterprises added 1.63% after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BOE Varitronix (BOEVX), HongKong, to collaborate on manufacturing automotive displays in India. Agarwal Industrial Corporation advanced 1.95% after the company announced that it has successfully secured a prestigious tender from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 330.05 crore. Avantel shed 0.20%. The company announced that it has secured a maintenance contract worth Rs 1.94 from the Fleet Maintenance Unit.

Mangal Electrical Industries declined 7.54% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 31.43% to Rs 3.73 crore on 21.57% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 89.66 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024. Global Markets: European stocks traded higher on Wednesday as investors assessed the latest U.K. inflation data, which showed annual price growth holding steady at 3.8% in August. Asian market ended mixed after Wall Street declined as investors awaited the key monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserves two-day meeting, where it is expected to cut interest rates. Japans exports dropped 0.1% year on year in August, government data showed. The latest reading compares with the 2.6% decline in exports in the previous month.

Meanwhile, Singapores non-oil domestic exports plunged 11.3% in August year over year, according to government data Wednesday. It followed a revised 4.7% decline in July. The latest reading was dragged down by falling demand in specialised machinery, food preparations and petrochemicals. Overnight stateside, U.S. stocks were lower as investors took some profits ahead of the Fed outcome. The S&P 500 traded 0.13% lower to close at 6606.76, after hitting a fresh record earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.07% to finish the session at 22,333.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 125.55 points, or 0.27%, to close at 45,757.90.