Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Glass Lining Technology incorporates subsidiary - 'Standard Scigenics'

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Standard Glass Lining Technology has incorporated a subsidiary, 'Standard Scigenics' on 16 September 2025. The object of this subsidiary is to manufacture, design, develop, assemble, supply, and deal in upstream and downstream process equipment and machinery for biotechnology, biologics, chemical, pharmaceutical, pollution control, industrial process and other industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

