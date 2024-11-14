Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Estate Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2024 quarter

HB Estate Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 27.41 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.4124.38 12 OPM %30.7929.45 -PBDT3.211.61 99 PBT1.28-0.25 LP NP0.49-0.93 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this long weekend

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-0 THA 1st Quarter

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan on back foot with regular wickets

'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story