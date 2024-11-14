Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Sales rise 55.46% to Rs 18.08 crore

Net profit of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.46% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.0811.63 55 OPM %12.833.53 -PBDT3.410.24 1321 PBT2.82-0.46 LP NP2.82-0.46 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

