IRFC gains as PAT climbs to Rs 1,576 crore in Q1 FY25

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) added 1.14% to Rs 186.65 after the company's net profit grew by 1.65% to Rs 1,576.83 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,551.28 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Total revenue from operations rose by 1.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,765.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1,576.8 crore in Q1 FY25, up 1.64% from Rs 1,551.3 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 1.26% to Rs 5,189.2 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, finance cost stood at Rs 5,154.91 crore (up 1.26% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 2.61 crore (down 5.07% YoY).