Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 34,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 34,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.02% GS 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, (ii) 7.23% GS 2039 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore and (iii) 7.46% GS 2073 for a notified amount of Rs 11.000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on August 16, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Green-certified buildings account for 82% of all office leasing: Colliers

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts as HDFC Bank slides 3%, Tata Motors 1.5%

India's weight in MSCI EM Index hits 20%; RVNL, Dixon to get huge inflow

LIVE news: SC closes contempt case against Patanjali's Baba Ramdev in misleading ads case

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story