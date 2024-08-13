RBI sets up expert committee on benchmarking of its statistics

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced setting up a committee under deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra on benchmarking the statistics regularly disseminated by it against global standards. RBI has constituted the Expert Committee to (a) benchmark the statistics regularly disseminated by it against global standards / best practices; (b) study the quality of other regular data, where such benchmarks do not exist (e.g., sectors of national priority); and (c) provide guidance on the scope for any further data refinement. The 10-member 'Expert Committee on Benchmarking of its Statistics' has been asked to submit report by the end of November 2024.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

