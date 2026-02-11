HBL Engg gains on securing Rs 800-cr KAVACH contract from BLW

HBL Engineering rose 2.43% to Rs 797.90 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 800.36 crore from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi, for the supply, testing and commissioning of Onboard KAVACH equipment (Version 4.0).

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed within a period of 12 months. The company said that none of the promoters has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.