HBL Engineering consortium wins order worth Rs 410 cr

From Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway

HBL Engineering announced that a Letter of Acceptance in the name of HBLShivakriti Consortium has received for an order worth Rs.410.42 crore (inclusive of GST @ 18%) from "Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway for supply and Installation of way-side Kavach on Ahmedabad-Palanpur section and Ahmedabad-Samakhiyali section on Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway.

