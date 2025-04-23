Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies Ltd Spikes 5.88%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 2.34%

HCL Technologies Ltd Spikes 5.88%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 2.34%

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 2.3% over last one month compared to 6.35% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Technologies Ltd rose 5.88% today to trade at Rs 1567.2. The BSE Information Technology index is up 2.34% to quote at 34289.19. The index is down 6.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 4.14% and Onward Technologies Ltd added 3.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 0.57 % over last one year compared to the 8.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 2.3% over last one month compared to 6.35% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 49420 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2011 on 13 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1235 on 04 Jun 2024.

