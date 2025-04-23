Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slips 3.61%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 5.57% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd fell 3.61% today to trade at Rs 340.5. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.19% to quote at 58627.87. The index is up 5.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Havells India Ltd decreased 3.58% and Voltas Ltd lost 1.12% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 8.27 % over last one year compared to the 8.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 5.57% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7675 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 483.65 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 298.15 on 22 Apr 2024.

