HCL Technologies enters into multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI, a leading AI research and deployment company, to drive large-scale enterprise AI transformation as one of the first strategic services partners to OpenAI.

HCLTech's deep industry knowledge and AI Engineering expertise lay the foundation for scalable AI innovation with OpenAI. This collaboration will enable HCLTech's clients to leverage OpenAI's industry-leading AI products portfolio alongside HCLTech's foundational and applied AI offerings for rapid and scaled GenAI deployment.

Additionally, HCLTech will embed OpenAI's industry-leading models and solutions across its industry-focused offerings, capabilities and proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, AI Engineering and industry-specific AI accelerators. This deep integration will help its clients modernize business processes, enhance customer and employee experiences and unlock growth opportunities, covering the full AI lifecycle, from AI readiness assessments and integration to enterprise-scale adoption, governance and change management.