HCL Technologies announced the launch of an AI Innovation Zone in Chennai to enable enterprises to innovate and operationalize Intel-based AI products and HCLTech AI solutions, accelerating the transition from experimentation to production-ready, cost-efficient AI deployments.

Featuring enterprise AI solutions powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors with integrated Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) and Intel CoreTM Ultra, the AI Innovation Zone underscores HCLTech and Intel's shared commitment to enabling broad AI adoption via an integrated AI Factory, with a focus on scalable and economical AI deployment.

Spanning the full AI stack, from data center infrastructure to end user experiences on AI PCs , this AI Innovation Zone enables hands-on exploration of Intel Xeon-based HCLTech solutions.