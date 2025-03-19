Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies launches FlexSpace for AI PCs in collaboration with Intel

HCL Technologies launches FlexSpace for AI PCs in collaboration with Intel

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced the launch of HCLTech FlexSpace for AI PCs in collaboration with Intel. This innovative solution enhances AI-powered enterprise computers, offering businesses the computing power and flexibility needed for AI-driven environments.

By integrating HCLTech FlexSpace, an Experience-as-a-Service digital workplace solution, with Intel Core Ultra processors, enterprises can perform AI tasks locally on devices, ensuring faster and more secure processing. This reduces the need for data transfers to remote servers, minimizing data breach risks.

FlexSpace significantly improves the performance of advanced AI platforms, enabling faster, more responsive interactions and superior data processing for applications like Microsoft Co Pilot. With HCLTech AI Force and Edge AI, enterprises benefit from rapid data processing and real-time analytics, providing actionable insights. Additionally, AI of Things (AIoT) applications experience reduced latency and improved performance.

