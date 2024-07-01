HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.2%

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1477.15, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.01% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.85% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1477.15, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24116.5. The Sensex is at 79407.91, up 0.47%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 12.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36157.5, up 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1474.2, up 1.53% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 25.01% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.85% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

