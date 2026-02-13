Associate Sponsors

HCL Technologies partners with Cisco to launch AI-powered Fluid Contact Center solution

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced the launch of an enhanced version of its Fluid Contact Center solution in collaboration with Cisco.

The solution features AI and cloud-enabled capabilities to help enterprises transform customer engagement. It combines Cisco's AI-powered and cloud-based Webex Contact Center platform with HCLTech's expertise in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) transformation to enable enterprises to adopt AI and GenAI-driven features that enhance service responsiveness and operational efficiency.

The solution includes multilingual virtual agents, conversational IVR, agent-assist tools, analytics, proactive monitoring and industry-specific use cases. Built for flexibility and easy integration, Fluid Contact Center supports guided migration to CCaaS, simplifies technology adoption and provides end-to-end experience assurance to help enterprises significantly improve service delivery and enhance customer satisfaction.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

