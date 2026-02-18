HCL Technologies recognized as Canada's Best Employers 2026 by Forbes

This prestigious recognition reflects HCLTech's strong people-centric culture and its ongoing commitment to developing and advancing local talent across Canada. The ranking draws on a survey of more than 37,000 employees working at companies with over 500 staff, evaluating workplace culture, benefits and career-growth prospects.
This recognition builds on HCLTech's reputation as a leading employer in Canada and consistent growth in the region, recently expanding its Canadian footprint with a new office in Calgary, Alberta. HCLTech has also been named as the #1 employer in Canada by the Top Employer Institute for three consecutive years.
