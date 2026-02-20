HCL Technologies unveils an upgraded version of its multi-modal AI edge platform - VisionX 2.0

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) today unveiled VisionX 2.0, an upgraded version of its multi-modal AI edge platform. This platform delivers real-time intelligence, enhanced safety and operational efficiency at scale for mission critical industrial environments.

VisionX 2.0 builds on HCLTech's award-winning Intelligent Secure Edge capabilities, integrating advanced computer vision, vision language models (VLMs), multi-modal fusion and edge optimized generative AI. It harnesses the NVIDIA physical AI computing stack, including NVIDIA Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS), NVIDIA DeepStream, NVIDIA Cosmos Reason VLM and NVIDIA TAO for post-training vision models for unparalleled pe ormance.

Purpose-built for demanding industrial use cases, VisionX 2.0 introduces several innovations: