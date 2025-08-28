Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinati Organics fixes record date for final dividend

Vinati Organics fixes record date for final dividend

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Record date is 19 September 2025

Vinati Organics has fixed 19 September 2025 as record date for Payment of final dividend of Rs.7.50 per equity share of Re.1/- each of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM to be held on Friday, 26 September 2025.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

