HDFC Bank allots 767.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

HDFC Bank has today i.e. on 28 August 2025 allotted 7,67,70,39,761 equity shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, to the eligible members of the Bank whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 27 August 2025, the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs. 15,35,40,79,522 divided into 15,35,40,79,522 fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
