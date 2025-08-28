Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank allots 767.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

HDFC Bank allots 767.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
HDFC Bank has today i.e. on 28 August 2025 allotted 7,67,70,39,761 equity shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, to the eligible members of the Bank whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 27 August 2025, the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs. 15,35,40,79,522 divided into 15,35,40,79,522 fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

