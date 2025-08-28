Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 5.24 times

The offer received bids for 30.76 crore shares as against 5.87 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Vikran Engineering received bids for 30,76,74,240 shares as against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (28 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 26 August 2025 and it will close on 29 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 92 and 97 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 148 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises both fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue comprises issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 721 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 51 crore by Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar, one of the promoters of the company.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 541 crore for funding working capital requirements and the balance for general corporate purposes. Vikran Engineering, promoted by Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar, Avinash A. Markhedkar, and Nakul Markehdkar, provides end-to-end services from conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning on a turnkey basis and has a presence across multiple sectors, including power, water, and railway infrastructure. In the power sector, the company has a presence in both power transmission and power distribution.The company also has experience in Solar EPC of ground-mounted solar projects and smart metering. In the water sector, its projects include underground water distribution and surface water extraction, overhead tanks, and distribution networks.