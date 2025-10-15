HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 1027.40 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 24.60% to Rs 718.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 576.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 1027.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 887.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1027.40887.2177.9479.29893.77872.15875.96858.41718.43576.61

