HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 1027.40 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 24.60% to Rs 718.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 576.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 1027.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 887.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1027.40887.21 16 OPM %77.9479.29 -PBDT893.77872.15 2 PBT875.96858.41 2 NP718.43576.61 25

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

