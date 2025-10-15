Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Q2 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to Rs 5,090 cr

Axis Bank Q2 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to Rs 5,090 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Axis Bank reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26.

Following an RBI advisory, post its FY25 annual inspection, the bank in Q2FY26 made an additional one-time standard asset provision of Rs 1,231 crore for two discontinued crop loan variants.

Operating profit fell 2.8% to Rs 10,412.53 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 10,712.47 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The banks net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 13,745 crore in Q2 FY26, up 1% QoQ and 2% YoY basis. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2FY26 stood at 3.73%.

Provision and contingencies for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 3,547 crore. Specific loan loss provisions for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 2,133 crore.

Total deposits climbed 11% to 12,03,487 crore as on 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 10,86,744 crore as on 30th September 2024. CASA deposits increased 9% to Rs 4,79,007 crore as of 30th September 2025 as against Rs 4,41,053 crore as of 30th September 2024. CASA deposits constitute 40% of the total deposits as of 30th September 2025.

As on 30th September 2025 the banks reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 1.46% and 0.44% respectively, as against 1.57% and 0.45% as on 30th June 2025.

As on 30th September 2025, the banks provision coverage, as a proportion of Gross NPAs stood at 70%, as compared to 71% as at 30th June 2025 and 77% as at 30th September 2024. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and CET1 ratio stood at 16.55% and 14.43% respectively at the end of 30th September 2025.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, "This quarter, we continued to push ourselves as an institution to deliver meaningful progress. From enhancing digital safety to expanding access to credit and empowering entrepreneurs, our innovations are designed to serve real needs with precision and scale. We believe true transformation is not just about technology, its about relevance, strength, and responsibility.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. As of 30th September 2025, the bank's distribution network comprised 5,976 domestic branches and 13,177 ATMs. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over 1,786 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th September 2025.

The counter shed 0.65% to end at Rs 1,169 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese shares rebound after declining in the previous session

Chinese markets rise sharply after inflation data

HDFC AMC gains after Q2 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 718 cr

Blue Dart unveils 50,558 sqm green integrated ground hub in Pataudi, Haryana

TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story