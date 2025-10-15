Axis Bank Q2 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to Rs 5,090 cr

Axis Bank reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26.

Following an RBI advisory, post its FY25 annual inspection, the bank in Q2FY26 made an additional one-time standard asset provision of Rs 1,231 crore for two discontinued crop loan variants.

Operating profit fell 2.8% to Rs 10,412.53 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 10,712.47 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The banks net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 13,745 crore in Q2 FY26, up 1% QoQ and 2% YoY basis. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2FY26 stood at 3.73%.

Provision and contingencies for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 3,547 crore. Specific loan loss provisions for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 2,133 crore. Total deposits climbed 11% to 12,03,487 crore as on 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 10,86,744 crore as on 30th September 2024. CASA deposits increased 9% to Rs 4,79,007 crore as of 30th September 2025 as against Rs 4,41,053 crore as of 30th September 2024. CASA deposits constitute 40% of the total deposits as of 30th September 2025. As on 30th September 2025 the banks reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 1.46% and 0.44% respectively, as against 1.57% and 0.45% as on 30th June 2025.

As on 30th September 2025, the banks provision coverage, as a proportion of Gross NPAs stood at 70%, as compared to 71% as at 30th June 2025 and 77% as at 30th September 2024. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and CET1 ratio stood at 16.55% and 14.43% respectively at the end of 30th September 2025. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, "This quarter, we continued to push ourselves as an institution to deliver meaningful progress. From enhancing digital safety to expanding access to credit and empowering entrepreneurs, our innovations are designed to serve real needs with precision and scale. We believe true transformation is not just about technology, its about relevance, strength, and responsibility.