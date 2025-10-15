Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 48.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.69% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 48.65% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.69% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.960.6581.2580.000.770.510.740.500.550.37

