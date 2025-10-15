Chinese markets rise sharply after inflation data

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday, snapping three days of losses as optimism that the U.S Federal Reserve may go for further interest-rate cuts outweighed renewed U.S.-China trade tensions.

Citing job-market weakness, Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday indicated a likely interest-rate reduction this month.

Chinese markets rose sharply as new data showed China's deflation eased in September, but not quite as much as expected.

Official data showed consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in September, following a 0.4 percent decrease in August. Producer prices slid 2.3 percent year-on-year, slower than the 2.9 percent decline in August.