Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares rebound after declining in the previous session

Japanese shares rebound after declining in the previous session

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets rebounded after falling sharply on Tuesday due to uncertainties surrounding political situation in the country and concerns over renewed U.S.-China trade frictions.

The Nikkei average rallied 1.76 percent to 47,672.67, after having fallen 2.6 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix index settled 1.58 percent higher at 3,183.64 as the country's first sale of government bonds since the collapse of the ruling coalition drew firm demand.

Semiconductor-related stocks rebounded, with SoftBank Group surging 5.1 percent and Advantest adding 2.2 percent.

Online retailer Mercari soared 14.2 percent after announcing it was pulling out of its on-demand employment service.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese markets rise sharply after inflation data

HDFC AMC gains after Q2 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 718 cr

Blue Dart unveils 50,558 sqm green integrated ground hub in Pataudi, Haryana

TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story