HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 43.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 695.43 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 43.78% to Rs 540.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 695.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 540.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.49% to Rs 1942.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1423.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 2584.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2166.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales695.43540.95 29 2584.372166.81 19 OPM %77.4675.89 -75.7474.64 - PBDT692.18505.00 37 2527.351923.40 31 PBT678.84491.75 38 2475.021870.06 32 NP540.84376.17 44 1942.691423.37 36

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

