Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Sales rise 22.25% to Rs 21.21 crore

Net profit of Amal reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.25% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.39% to Rs 86.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.2117.35 22 86.0961.32 40 OPM %18.81-2.07 -17.85-9.13 - PBDT3.21-1.07 LP 11.81-8.99 LP PBT0.98-3.34 LP 2.78-15.69 LP NP0.37-3.95 LP 1.70-16.11 LP

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

