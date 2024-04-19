Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 35.58 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 52.70% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.15% to Rs 36.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.18% to Rs 120.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.5827.50 29 120.5693.33 29 OPM %44.5240.84 -42.4138.74 - PBDT16.8111.63 45 53.9937.29 45 PBT15.3610.15 51 48.0931.28 54 NP11.597.59 53 36.0423.38 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices trade with modest cuts; realty shares down for 5th day

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels makes decent debut

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 52.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story