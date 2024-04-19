Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 194.16% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Retail declined 13.51% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 194.16% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.05% to Rs 6.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

4.031.376.293.166.2026.282.54-8.230.460.390.53-0.200.460.370.47-0.320.320.370.34-0.30

