Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro consolidated net profit declines 7.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit declines 7.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 22208.30 crore

Net profit of Wipro declined 7.80% to Rs 2834.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3074.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 22208.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23190.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.69% to Rs 11045.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11350.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 89760.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90487.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22208.3023190.30 -4 89760.3090487.60 -1 OPM %19.7319.49 -18.6618.61 - PBDT4702.704865.00 -3 18128.1018105.90 0 PBT3862.204018.40 -4 14721.0014765.70 0 NP2834.603074.50 -8 11045.2011350.00 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story