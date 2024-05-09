Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3645.35, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 97.71% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 9.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3645.35, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 22055.35. The Sensex is at 72647.03, down 1.12%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has lost around 1.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21428.35, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.47 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3660.6, down 1.86% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd jumped 97.71% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 9.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 40.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd soars 1.34%, Gains for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Venus Pipes &amp; Tubes standalone net profit rises 86.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Mid East Portfolio Management standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 35.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story