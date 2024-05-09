HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3645.35, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 97.71% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 9.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3645.35, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 22055.35. The Sensex is at 72647.03, down 1.12%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has lost around 1.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21428.35, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3660.6, down 1.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 40.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

