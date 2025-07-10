HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 5221.5, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.65% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27058.45, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.53 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5231, up 1.26% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 24.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.65% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.