Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy Ltd up for third consecutive session

JSW Energy Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 525.25, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% jump in NIFTY and a 14.74% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 525.25, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25392.65. The Sensex is at 83345.69, down 0.23%. JSW Energy Ltd has slipped around 1.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36517.5, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 525.35, up 1.47% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is down 26.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% jump in NIFTY and a 14.74% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 77.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex drops 272 pts, Nifty trades below 25,400 level; VIX slides 1.19%

Gross loan advances by Non-Banking Financial Companies have doubled over last four years says FM

Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for fifth session

Eimco Elecon slumps as Q1 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 14 crore

Barometers trade in negative terrain; PSU Bank shares decline for 4th day

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story