JSW Energy Ltd up for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36517.5, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.82 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 525.35, up 1.47% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is down 26.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% jump in NIFTY and a 14.74% jump in the Nifty Energy index.