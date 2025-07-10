Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 2034, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.1% in last one year as compared to a 4.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27058.45, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2045.2, up 0.51% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 28.1% in last one year as compared to a 4.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.