HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26317.05, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5888.5, up 1.04% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 33.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.08% slide in NIFTY and a 12.69% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.