Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 2.36%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5495.5, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 12.65% slide in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5495.5, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24981.35. The Sensex is at 81691.43, up 0.47%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 6.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35440.85, up 2.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5490.5, up 2.23% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 10.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 12.65% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 65.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

