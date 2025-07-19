HDFC Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.14% to Rs 87371.87 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank declined 1.32% to Rs 16257.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16474.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.14% to Rs 87371.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81546.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.87371.8781546.2026.1839.0720849.8322727.3720849.8322727.3716257.9116474.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News