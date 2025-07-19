Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 37.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.910.6574.7375.380.670.480.640.470.480.35

