Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 48.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 48.30% to Rs 269.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.74% to Rs 2910.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2652.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2910.662652.2764.0668.68323.02213.22323.02213.22269.16181.50

