India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.20% to Rs 1024.74 crore

Net loss of India Cements reported to Rs 132.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 58.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 1024.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1026.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1024.741026.768.12-2.4065.72-91.52-8.34-147.97-132.9058.47

