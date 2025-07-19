AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.17% to Rs 4378.44 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 15.58% to Rs 580.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 502.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.17% to Rs 4378.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3769.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4378.443769.0452.5853.28778.91668.89778.91668.89580.86502.57

