SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 3.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore

Net profit of SML ISUZU declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 549.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales555.11549.71 1 OPM %7.558.15 -PBDT41.1740.60 1 PBT28.2828.53 -1 NP21.0521.80 -3

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

