SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 3.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of SML ISUZU declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 549.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

