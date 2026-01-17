HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.38% to Rs 87066.94 croreNet profit of HDFC Bank rose 12.18% to Rs 19806.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17656.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.38% to Rs 87066.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85040.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income87066.9485040.17 2 OPM %37.8151.43 -PBDT26961.1023972.87 12 PBT26961.1023972.87 12 NP19806.6317656.61 12
