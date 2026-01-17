HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.38% to Rs 87066.94 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 12.18% to Rs 19806.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17656.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.38% to Rs 87066.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85040.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.87066.9485040.1737.8151.4326961.1023972.8726961.1023972.8719806.6317656.61

