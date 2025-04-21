HDFC Bank gains after Q4 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 17,616 cr; NII rises 10%

HDFC Bank rose 1.28% to Rs 1,931 after the private bank reported 6.68% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 16,511.85 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income shed marginally to Rs 89,487.99 crore in Q4 FY25, down 0.17%, compared to Rs 89,639 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 23,343.65 crore, registering a 48.09% increase compared to Rs 15,762.60 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 10.28% to Rs 32,070 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to Rs 29,080 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. The core net interest margin was at 3.46% on total assets and 3.65% based on interest-earning assets in Q4 FY25.

As of 31 March 2025, the bank's average deposits stood at Rs 25,28,000 crore, registering a 15.8% increase compared to Rs 21,83,600 crore as of 31 March 2024. Additionally, the bank's average CASA deposits grew by 5.7% YoY to Rs 8,28,900 crore in Q4 FY25.

Gross advances stood at Rs 26,43,500 crore as of 31 March 2025, registering a growth of 5.4% YoY. Retail loans jumped 9%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 12.8%, and corporate and other wholesale loans declined by 3.6%. Overseas advances constituted 1.7% of total advances.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 35,222.64 crore as of 31 March 2025, as against Rs 36,018.58 crore as of 31 December 2024 and Rs 31,173.32 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances declined to 1.33% as of 31 March 2025, from 1.42% as of 31 December 2024, but remained higher than 1.24% as of 31 March 2024.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.43% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 0.46% as of 31 December 2024 and 0.33% as of 31 March 2024.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) slipped 9.35% YoY to Rs 26,536.70 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines stood at 19.6% as of 31 March 2025, up from 18.8% as of 31 March 2024, and well above the regulatory requirement of 11.7%. Tier 1 CAR stood at 17.7%, while the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital Ratio was 17.2% as of 31 March 2025. The bank's risk-weighted assets amounted to Rs 26,60,000 crore.

On a full-year basis, the banks standalone net profit rose 10.74% to Rs 67,347.36 crore on a 12.53% jump in total income to Rs 3,46,149.32 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for FY 202425, subject to shareholders approval. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the dividend is Friday, 27 June 2025.

Further, the companys board approved the issuance of perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to total amount of Rs 60,000 crore during the period of next twelve months from the date of shareholders approval through private placement mode.

HDFC Bank is a private sector lender. As of 31 March 2025, the banks distribution network was at 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/towns, as against 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs across 4,065 cities/towns as of 31 March 2024.

