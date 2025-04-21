Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 63% YoY to Rs 738 cr

Yes Bank rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 63% YoY to Rs 738 cr

Yes Bank jumped 4.48% to Rs 18.90 after the private bank reported 63.34% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 738.12 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 451.89 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The banks total income rose 3.76% YoY to Rs 9,355.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax climbed 130.83% to Rs 996.31 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 431.61 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 2,276 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.71%. Meanwhile, the net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.5% in Q4 FY25, compared to 2.4% reported in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, operating profit was at Rs 1,314 crore, up 45.67% from Rs 902 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies dropped 32.44% YoY to Rs 318.07 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

In terms of asset quality, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 1.17% to Rs 3,935.61 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 3,982.56 crore as of 31 March 2024. Additionally, net NPAs dropped by 39.82% to Rs 800.14 crore in Q4 FY25, down from Rs 1,329.73 crore in Q4 FY24.

The gross NPA ratio decreased to 1.6% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 1.7% as of 31 March 2024. Similarly, the net NPA ratio improved to 0.3% as of 31 March 2025, down from 0.6% as of 31 March 2024.

The banks total deposits grew by 6.81% YoY to Rs 2,84,525 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Additionally, the banks total advances increased by 8.07% YoY to Rs 2,46,188 crore.

The banks CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio stood at 34.3% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 30.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Gross slippages for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1,223 crore (2% of advances), compared to Rs 1,348 crore (2.2% of advances) in Q3 FY25.

The banks average quarterly LCR during the quarter remains healthy at 125%.

During the quarter, Yes Bank's overdue book in the 3190 days declined to Rs 3,705 crore, compared to Rs 3,684 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the banks standalone net profit soared 92.30% to Rs 2,405.86 crore on a 12.38% increase in total income to Rs 36,751.77 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank, said, The Q4FY25 marked yet another important quarter for YES BANK as it continued to make steady improvements across several key metrics and progressed well on the strategic objective of improving its profitability. The bank exited the year with a quarterly RoA of 0.7%, b) achieved 100% PSL compliance, c) further improved its gross NPA and net NPA ratios to 1.6% and 0.3%, respectivelythe lowest levels since Mar20, d) brought down the net carrying value of security receipts to NIL, and e) further expanded the CASA ratio by 340 bps Y-o-Y to 34.3% in FY25.

YES BANKs core franchise has gained significant momentum and is quite well placed to continue to thrive. The bank remains disciplined and focused on its execution with its strategy and actions remain fully anchored around further improving its positioning and profitability. By going live with a seamless collection facility for GST, the bank added another important solution for its existing as well as prospective customers and augmented its digital and tech capabilities. Highest ratings by S&P and CDP reaffirmed our commitment to responsible banking.

YES BANK, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients. The bank operates its brokerage business through YES SECURITIES, a subsidiary of the bank. The bank has a pan-India presence, including an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City and a representative office in Abu Dhabi.

