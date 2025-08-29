HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 953.6, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.51% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 4.89% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 953.6, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 5.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53820.35, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.21 lakh shares in last one month.