RMC Switchgears gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 30th Aug

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
RMC Switchgears advanced 1.02% to Rs 813.55 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 30th August 2025, to consider raising funds through various instruments via different modes in one or more tranches.

The companys board will consider raising of funds through issuance of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, right issues, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other method in one or more tranches.

Additionally, the companys board will consider and approve the convening of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with related matters, including the draft AGM notice, mode of conducting the meeting, book closure period, and the cut-off date for voting.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

For FY25, the company has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.45 crore (up 111.2% YoY) and net sales of Rs 318.16 crore (up 84.3% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

