RMC Switchgears gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 30th Aug

RMC Switchgears advanced 1.02% to Rs 813.55 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 30th August 2025, to consider raising funds through various instruments via different modes in one or more tranches.

The companys board will consider raising of funds through issuance of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, right issues, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other method in one or more tranches.

Additionally, the companys board will consider and approve the convening of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with related matters, including the draft AGM notice, mode of conducting the meeting, book closure period, and the cut-off date for voting.